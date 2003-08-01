Style: Flower Girl | Chestnuts in the Tuileries

Forty-six percent of those polled said the easiest way to set a beautiful table is with flowers. We asked Emily Weaver, a 27-year-old floral designer at Chestnuts in the Tuileries in New York City, for her best ideas. One of her favorite arrangements is a simple but stunning underwater composition, which she creates by submerging a single cymbidium orchid stem with eight or 10 blossoms in a tall vase filled with water. She then floats a few votive candles and extra orchid blossoms on top. Weaver also likes to border tables with rose blossoms or tuck smaller flowers into the napkin at each place setting. (Many flowers will maintain their freshness for up to four hours out of water.) To create the composition above, Weaver says, "I picked a soft sunset palette and then introduced texture with different types of flowers, such as versillia and Latin Lady roses, Cameo calla lilies, celosia and Dolly Parton hypericum berry." The vase was designed by floral artist Christian Tortu. "It lets the stems become a focal point too," Weaver says. She streamlined the look by removing the leaves and thorns and wrapping the stems with clear elastics (vase, $150 at Chestnuts in the Tuileries; 212-787-0720).

Sonali Rao