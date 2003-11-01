Style: Feather the Table

Feathers are flying everywhere this fall: Chanel, Chloé and Celine are using them to decorate dresses and tops, and now they're landing on holiday tables as well. For instant napkin rings, use lengths of feathered ribbon from a shop like New York City's M&J Trimming ($10 per yard for the Imported Pheasant Tape; 800-965-8746 or www.mjtrim.com). Pair the ribbon with a rust-colored linen napkin from ABH Design ($20; 212-249-2276), and place them on a "Chinese Bouquet" porcelain dinner plate by Herend ($89 at Scully & Scully; 800-223-3717).