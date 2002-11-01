Style - Cover Girl | American Hostess aprons

Linda Amato once planned on a career in fashion, but a detour into food led her in an interesting direction. The owner of a deli in Queens, New York, Amato collects antique aprons as a hobby, and earlier this year she decided to try making a few 1950s-style prototypes. After displaying some in a Brooklyn store, she was deluged with orders. Her fledgling company, American Hostess, now sells 25 different prints. Besides their Donna Reed appeal, the aprons offer truly useful details, like dish towels that button to the waistband. Amato and her partner, John Barsoli, plan to start making butcher-style aprons, too. You can take the girl out of the deli... ($30; 718-522-1767).

Amy Zavatto