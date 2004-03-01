Style: Cabinet Chic | Kitchen Cabinets

A handful of small overseas design firms are bringing amazing new looks to the kitchen cabinet. In Japan, Sokee specializes in high-gloss lacquer finishesthe kind used on Yamaha pianosavailable in more than 30 colors, like Cayenne and Champagne Gold; the firm can also match any color. Other winning styles include woven cedar veneer cabinet fronts (888-765-3387). In Switzerland, Forster Kitchens produces understated metal cabinets with a ton of color options, to blend into any kitchen environment. Each piece is fashioned from galvanized sheet steel, which won't rust or bend (3-D Laboratory; 212-791-7070). In Germany, Studio Becker's custom kitchen-cabinet designs are impressively diverse, ranging from Collection Ttraditional country styleto Collection Mmodern minimalism (510-865-1616).

