Style: Bloom Boom | Chintz

Chintz, championed by some forward-thinking designers, is blossoming. Shabby Chic's Rachel Ashwell has developed Simply Shabby Chic for Target with items like the Rosalie tablecloth (from $20; 800-800-8800). British designer Cath Kidston's first American store, opening in New York in June, will feature her patterns on fabric and bone china (from $12; 212-343-0223). Pine Cone Hill's Annie Selke has teamed up with artist Kaffe Fassett to create wonderfully busy orange, fuchsia and turquoise throw rugs and pillows (from $59; 413-496-9700).

