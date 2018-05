This is one of Thanksgiving’s greatest side dishes, and this year you could even make more than one. One could be a cornbread, chestnut and bacon stuffing, for example, and one based on quinoa or barley with dried fruit.

If you’ll be baking your stuffing on the side, remember to cover it so it doesn’t dry out. For a crusty top, uncover during the last 10 minutes of baking.

