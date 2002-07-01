Stuffed Zucchini & Rhône Red

Although I was in my Brooklyn kitchen when I came up with this stuffed zucchini, it was inspired by ingredients I found while living in Provence. When pairing wine with food, I like to think in terms of regional affinities; so, for something to go with the zucchini, I looked to wines from the Rhône Valley, which runs right through Provence, from south of Lyon all the way to the Mediterranean Sea. A particular favorite of mine is Crozes-.Hermitage, made from the regions Syrah grape. The spice and smoke of Alain Graillots 2000 Crozes-Hermitage ($21) mirror both the smoky bacon and the herbal spiciness of the thyme and olives in the stuffing, and the wines medium body. matches the texture of the food. Another good choice is Jaboulet Domaine de Thalabert Crozes-Hermitage 1999 ($22), with aromas of currants and plums and notes of smoke and leather.

--Daniel Johnnes



RELATED: 8 Spectacular Stuffed Zucchini Recipes