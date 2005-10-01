Storage: Shiny Glass

If you're searching for a place to keep your wineglasses, look up: The Glass Cluster, a steel-frame chandelier that doubles as a storage rack, from the Stockholm design firm Form Nasielsky, is now available in the United States. The inspired lighting comes in two sizes; the smaller version is lit by a candle and holds 16 glasses, while the larger one is illuminated by a lightbulb and holds 40 glasses. Wiring and stemware not included (from $270; 011-46-86-68-25-34 or nasielsky.se).