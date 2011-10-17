Stock Recipes

This stock from André Soltner is perfect for making sauces, gravies, braises and soups. "If you use enough bones, it will be a little thick when cold, which means you have a good stock," Soltner says.

"If you're making stock, why not try to add as much flavor as possible?" asks Momofuku chef David Chang. "You can produce a very rich broth with freeze-dried chicken and mushrooms. It's like making your own bouillon cube."

F&W's Marcia Kiesel developed this time-saving recipe using a pressure cooker to extract deep chicken flavor in less than half the time of the conventional method.



