Stock Recipes

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Classic Chicken Stock

This stock from André Soltner is perfect for making sauces, gravies, braises and soups. "If you use enough bones, it will be a little thick when cold, which means you have a good stock," Soltner says.

David Change's Freeze-Dried Chicken Stock

"If you're making stock, why not try to add as much flavor as possible?" asks Momofuku chef David Chang. "You can produce a very rich broth with freeze-dried chicken and mushrooms. It's like making your own bouillon cube."

Pressure-Cooker Stock

F&W's Marcia Kiesel developed this time-saving recipe using a pressure cooker to extract deep chicken flavor in less than half the time of the conventional method.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up