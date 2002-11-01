Sticky Toffee Pudding

Food & Wine
November 01, 2002

On a trip to London, David Guas, pastry chef at DC Coast and TenPenh in Washington, D.C., noticed sticky toffee pudding on the menu at dozens of restaurants. Inspired, he created his own irresistible version, which has been a best-seller ever since. Guas likes to balance the buttery pudding with brandy-milk-punch ice cream, but a shot of brandy or Frangelico is lovely on a cold night as well.

