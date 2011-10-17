Stemware Guide

Chic Stems French decorative-arts student Stéphanie Balini’s “Damoiselles” wine glasses won a national design-industry contest for their deft use of engraving and other glassmaking techniques. Her prize: a limited-edition run by Baccarat ($2,500 for a set of four; baccarat.com).
Cocktail Clinic: Glassware Arsenal
Here are a few simple pieces that no home bar should be without. We’ve included essential cocktail recipes that go with each.
A Cocktail Purist’s Guide to Glasses
With the right choices, you’ll never drink a martini in a tumbler again.
Coupe Comeback
The 1930s-inspired Champagne saucer has had a revival. Here are 5 beautiful options.
Splendid Stems
These crystal wineglasses designed by fashion guru Marc Jacobs are both utilitarian and pretty.
Stem Style
Wineglasses with stems have survived the invasion of the stemless Riedel “O.” Here are some great new ones.
New Stemware: Little Black Glass
No, these aren’t fashion accessories for little black dresses. Wine geeks use black glasses for blind tastings.