Stem Style

Wineglasses with stems have survived the invasion of the stemless Riedel "O." Some great new ones: Richard Ginori's "My Fair Lady" glass has a long, lean stem ($180 for six; 212-213-6884). Interior designer Barbara Barry's "Oval Link" glass for Wedgwood, with its elegantly curvy stem, is part of her first crystal collection, inspired by the opulent Art Deco look ($50 each; wedgwoodusa.com). Scandinavia-based Sagaform's utilitarian-looking housewares, just introduced to the U.S., include the sturdy-stemmed "Mangold" glass ($16 for two at Yolk; 323-660-4315).