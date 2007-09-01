Stellar Chocolatier

Rome’s De Mauro family, who have crafted chocolates for other companies since 1923, launched their first private label, S.A.I.D., two years ago—and recently began exporting their excellent bars to the U.S. (from $6 for 7 oz at DiPalo; 212-226-1033). Last year, they opened B-Said, a café inside their Roman factory, decorated with antique chocolate molds, and a glassed-in bistro serving savory dishes like lasagnetta with speck and asparagus (Via Tiburtina 135; 011-39-06-446-9204). —Elizabeth Helman Minchilli