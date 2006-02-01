Steep Chic: Esoteric Teas

Elaine Glusac
February 01, 2006

Fermented, aged and sometimes quite steeply priced, the best p'uerh teas from China's Yunnan province are pushing the level of tea connoisseurship at restaurants to a new level. NoMI at the Park Hyatt Chicago has six vintage p'uerh teas, including a smooth, full-bodied 1985 that goes for $250 a pot; Wing Lei restaurant at the Wynn Las Vegas resort sells a nicely mellow 30-year-old p'uerh button tea for $14 per serving.

