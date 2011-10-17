S t e a k s C o o k i e s R e s t a u r a n t s N e w s

Top Copper

All-Clad's Copper Core pans from Williams-Sonoma score with chefs and pot scrubbers: a heat-conducting copper interior is finished with easy-to-clean stainless steel ($120 to $325; 800-541-2233).

Busy B.

Is there anything B. Smith can't do? This fall the restaurateur and TV personality takes on two more media with a book, B. Smith: Rituals & Celebrations ($35; Random House), and a magazine, B. Smith Style.

Buzz

Knives made of metal from tip to handle are turning up everywhere. Sabatier's Fuso knives are forged from a solid chunk of stainless steel; Wüsthof-Trident's Culinar line has ergonomically angled steel handles; and J. A. Henckel's Twin Collection offers five all-metal slicers designed for different types of cheese.

Steaking a Claim

The Smith & Wollensky restaurant chain extends its red-meat empire with a cookbook, Smith & Wollensky Steak ($27.50; Friedman/Fairfax), and a mail-order service for prime dry-aged beef, Steak to Go (877-783-2555).

Got Milk?

Cookies from Love, Marcy--gingersnaps, chocolate chip-pecan, oatmeal-raisin--won raves from our editors. They make for a care package you might even send to yourself ($40 for 36; 212-627-6342).

To a Tea

A revolving aquarium in the shape of a bear, an animated diorama of Red Square--no wonder Warner LeRoy's newly completed redesign of his Russian Tea Room, in Manhattan took four years and $20 million (212-974-2111).