Breakfast Cereal Milkshakes Launch at Steak 'n Shake

Steak 'n Shake has set out to increase your stake in shakes by making them a part of your breakfast. The new line of cereal-based breakfast milkshakes pair top Kellogg's breakfast cereals like Frosted Flakes, Cocoa Krispies, and Honey Smacks with Steak 'n Shake's classic hand-scooped shakes for a dessert-style breakfast cereal that, unlike its traditional bowled counterpart, can be eaten (and drank?) on the go.

At $3.79 each, the five new flavors, which also include Cinnamon Crunch and Caramel Frappe, could be a quick, sweet, and affordable way to start the day. After all, as the restaurant asks, "Why have cereal with just milk, when you can have it with a milkshake!"

Topped with whipped cream and a cherry, these breakfast cereal shakes may not be a part of everyone's balanced breakfast, so they'll also be available during the day.

Here's five more junk food-inspired breakfasts Americans are eating today.

1. Breakfast Donut Sandwich: From a distance, you might mistake this for the classic bacon, egg 'n cheese on a bagel. In this version from Union Square Donuts, though, the sandwich is all donut.

When breakfast donuts are released the day before you leave Boston, you go get them! A post shared by Manda Pants (@womdig) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

2. Breakfast Pizza: "Pizza is always a solid choice at breakfast time." We still stand by this assertion—and this sausage, egg, and cheddar-topped recipe (sure, you could add greens and roast vegetables for added nutritional value, but why mess with perfection?).



3. Bacon, Cereal, and Orange Juice Breakfast Cookies: These cookies don't just pack the full set of breakfast food flavor—they get the drink in there too.



4. Ben & Jerry's Breakfast Bacon Sandwich: The company's own recipe puts peanut butter, banana, bacon, and Ben & Jerry's Triple Caramel Ice Cream between two thick slices of french toast. Don't worry, maple syrup is optional.

This is our Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, but it tastes just as good at dinnertime. https://t.co/zcql41Spss #nextlevel — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 27, 2016

5. Cookie Crisp: And finally, that timeless classic: Cookie Crisp, a cereal which, to the naked eye, appears to be a bunch of small cookies, but upon further investigation is… something you could maybe convince your parents to let you eat before school?