Star Chefs Making a Difference: Tom Colicchio on Hunger Relief

The Chef: Tom Colicchio

The Cause: The film Hungry in America

My mother worked as a cafeteria supervisor in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The food she served was often the only meal those kids ate all day, so I've known about the problem of hunger since I was young. Over the years, I've learned a lot about this nation's agriculture: We have the resources to provide good, healthy food for everyone. So why aren't we?

Like many of my fellow chefs, I've been raising money for hunger relief for years, and yet more people are hungry today than ever before. When my wife, filmmaker Lori Silverbush, and her partner, Kristi Jacobson, decided to direct a documentary exploring the paradox, I became executive producer. Anti-hunger organizations, like Lauren Bush's FEED Foundation (that's Lauren with me in the photo), have also signed on. Hungry in America will follow the history of hunger in the U.S., shine a light on the faces of the nation's hungry and, most importantly, point to solutions. The documentary is slated for a 2011 releasehopefully just in time to impact debate on the 2012 Farm Bill. hungryinamerica.net.

