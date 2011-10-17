Editors' Favorite Recipes

We have over 7,000 recipes on our Web site, and are constantly adding more. To winnow down the choices, F&W's editors each selected one favorite—except for Tina Ujlaki, who just couldn't narrow down her top summer standbys.
Salma Abdelnour, Travel Editor
Dandelion and Fig Salad with Serrano Ham and Grated Almonds by Michael Cimarusti
Nancy Blumberg, Book Designer
Grilled Skirt Steak with Hot Chilean Salsa by Maricel Presilla
Kristen Donnelly, Editorial Assistant
Stir-Fried Shrimp with Bacon, Mint and Chiles by Jerry Traunfeld
Ann Lien, Copy Editor
Truffled Popcorn by Sanford D'Amato
Angela Moore, Online Editor
Lobster and Heirloom Tomato Salad by Victor Scargle
Jen Murphy, Assistant Editor
Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise by Steven Raichlen
Stacy Nield, Research Editor
Grandma's Lasagna by Grace Parisi
Melissa Rubel, Test Kitchen Associate
Skirt Steak with Shiso Shallot Butter by Tyler Florence
Charlotte Savino, Online Intern
Quinoa, Artichoke and Hearts of Palm Salad by Emmanuel Piqueras
Michelle Shih, Features Editor
Crunchy Coleslaw with Cayenne and Toasted Caraway Seeds by Adam Perry Lang
Tina Ujlaki, Executive Food Editor
Apricot Honey by Eugenia Bone
Almond Maple Granola by Grace Parisi
Caramel Sauce and Bitterweet Chocolate Sauce for ice cream by Peggy Cullen
Audrey Yu, Associate Online Editor
Bacon-Wrapped Enoki by Grace Parisi