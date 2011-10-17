Editors' Favorite Recipes

We have over 7,000 recipes on our Web site, and are constantly adding more. To winnow down the choices, F&W's editors each selected one favorite—except for Tina Ujlaki, who just couldn't narrow down her top summer standbys.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Salma Abdelnour, Travel Editor
Dandelion and Fig Salad with Serrano Ham and Grated Almonds by Michael Cimarusti

Nancy Blumberg, Book Designer
Grilled Skirt Steak with Hot Chilean Salsa by Maricel Presilla

Kristen Donnelly, Editorial Assistant
Stir-Fried Shrimp with Bacon, Mint and Chiles by Jerry Traunfeld

Ann Lien, Copy Editor
Truffled Popcorn by Sanford D'Amato

Angela Moore, Online Editor
Lobster and Heirloom Tomato Salad by Victor Scargle

Jen Murphy, Assistant Editor
Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise by Steven Raichlen

Stacy Nield, Research Editor
Grandma's Lasagna by Grace Parisi

Melissa Rubel, Test Kitchen Associate
Skirt Steak with Shiso Shallot Butter by Tyler Florence

Charlotte Savino, Online Intern
Quinoa, Artichoke and Hearts of Palm Salad by Emmanuel Piqueras

Michelle Shih, Features Editor
Crunchy Coleslaw with Cayenne and Toasted Caraway Seeds by Adam Perry Lang

Tina Ujlaki, Executive Food Editor
Apricot Honey by Eugenia Bone
Almond Maple Granola by Grace Parisi
Caramel Sauce and Bitterweet Chocolate Sauce for ice cream by Peggy Cullen

Audrey Yu, Associate Online Editor
Bacon-Wrapped Enoki by Grace Parisi

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up