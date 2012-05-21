Spring Recipes for Seasonal Produce

In greengrocers’ and farmers’ markets around the country, signs of spring are all around. Make good use of the fresh, vibrant new vegetables and fruits with these 100+ spring recipes from F&W.

Food & Wine
May 21, 2012

 

Spring Fruits & Vegetables

Spring Vegetable Stew

Spring Vegetables

« This vibrant stew showcases white asparagus, fresh cranberry beans, scallions and fresh herbs.

More Spring Recipes

Back to top Grilled Apricots with Burrata, Country Ham and Arugula

Apricots

« Grilling apricots brings out their sweetness and adds a delicious smokey flavor.

More Apricot Recipes

Back to top Artichokes with Smoked-Herb Mayonnaise

Artichokes

« The nutty flavor of steamed artichokes is especially delicious with a smoky, herb-flecked mayonnaise.

More Artichoke Recipes

Back to top Singaporean Sautéed Asparagus with Ginger

Asparagus

« This sauce—made with cream, ginger, garlic and chiles—is a superflavorful dressing for fresh asparagus.

More Asparagus Recipes

Back to top Spicy Avocado-Cucumber Soup

Avocados

« This tangy, luscious soup is an excellent make-ahead dish: Simply puree everything except the garnish, then chill.

More Avocado Recipes

Back to top Braised Carrots with Lamb

Carrots

« Dan Barber’s brilliant recipe makes braised carrots the star and lamb the accompaniment.

More Carrot Recipes

Back to top Mini Blini Napoleons

Chives

« Pinch Food Design chef Bob Spiegel loves to rethink classic combinations, like this architectural take on blini and caviar.

More Recipes for Chives

Back to top Beer-Braised Chicken Stew with Fava Beans and Peas

Fava Beans

« Paul Kahan braises chicken in beer to make an excellent spring stew that makes great use of fava beans.

More Recipes for Fava Beans

Back to top Cabbage, Cucumber and Fennel Salad with Dill

Fennel

« Jeff Cerciello tosses fresh spring vegetables with a lightly tangy crème fraîche and poppy seed dressing.

More Fennel Recipes

Back to top Vinegar-Braised Chicken with Leeks and Peas

Leeks

« Leeks lend their delicious flavor to braised chicken in this elegant but easy-to-make dish.

More Recipes for Leeks

Back to top Mango-Basil Vacherin

Mangoes

« Yigit Pura’s crisp-creamy French dessert combines little lime meringue kisses with basil ice cream and sweet mango sorbet.

More Mango Recipes

Back to top Garden Pea Soup with Morel Cream

Morels

« This pea soup from chef Daniel Humm gets a topping of intensely mushroomy, supremely rich morel cream, then topped with whole morels.

More Recipes for Morels

Back to top Peas and Pea Shoots with Spring Onions and Mint

Peas

« When spring finally arrives, chef Mike Lata uses delicate peas and pea shoots to make this simple side dish.

More Recipes for Peas

Back to top Free-Form Pineapple, Mango and Berry Tarts

Pineapples

« Pineapple stars in Andrew Carmellini’s playful version of pork fried rice.

Spring Dessert Recipes

Back to top Garlicky Potatoes, Green Beans and Cauliflower

Potatoes

« José Andrés says, ”If you have some potatoes, green beans and cauliflower, you have a heck of a dish that can feed an entire family.“

More Potato Recipes

Back to top Deep-Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie

Rhubarb

« Grace Parisi’s flaky, sweet strawberry-rhubarb pie is classic and satisfying.

More Rhubarb Recipes

Back to top Spinach-and-Green-Pea Empanadas

Spinach

« Mauricio Couly wraps a mix of spring spinach, fava beans, green beans and mint in his paprika-spiced empanada dough.

More Spinach Recipes

Back to top Jicama, Citrus and Watercress Salad

Watercress

« Steve Sicinski’s salad combines plenty of vibrant-tasting ingredients, like watercress, pomegranate and orange, so a little goes a long way.

More Recipes for Watercress

Back to top

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up