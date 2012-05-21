Spring Recipes for Seasonal Produce

In greengrocers’ and farmers’ markets around the country, signs of spring are all around. Make good use of the fresh, vibrant new vegetables and fruits with these 100+ spring recipes from F&W.
Spring Fruits & Vegetables
- Apricots
- Artichokes
- Asparagus
- Avocados
- Carrots
- Chives
- Fava Beans
- Fennel
- Leeks
- Mangoes
- Morels
- Peas
- Pineapples
- Potatoes
- Rhubarb
- Spinach
- Watercress
Spring Vegetables
« This vibrant stew showcases white asparagus, fresh cranberry beans, scallions and fresh herbs.
- Spring Vegetable Stew
- Spring Vegetables with Pickled Onions
- Creamy Spring Onion Soup
- Garlic-Rubbed Pork Shoulder with Spring Vegetables
- Spring Pea Falafel with Marinated Radishes and Minted Yogurt
Apricots
« Grilling apricots brings out their sweetness and adds a delicious smokey flavor.
- Grilled Apricots with Burrata, Country Ham and Arugula
- Apricot-Tarragon Cocktail Cookies
- Honey-Roasted Apricots with Amaretti Cookies
- Spicy Apricot Chicken Wings
- Rice with Duck and Apricots
Artichokes
« The nutty flavor of steamed artichokes is especially delicious with a smoky, herb-flecked mayonnaise.
- Artichokes with Smoked-Herb Mayonnaise
- Chicken Breasts with Artichoke-Olive Sauce
- Farro with Artichokes and Herb Salad
- Chicken Tagine with Artichoke Hearts and Peas
- Roasted Artichokes and Prosciutto
Asparagus
« This sauce—made with cream, ginger, garlic and chiles—is a superflavorful dressing for fresh asparagus.
- Singaporean Sautéed Asparagus
- Herbed Fazzoletti with Asparagus and Burrata
- Asparagus with Eggs and Pumpernickel Crumbs
- Mushroom Kufteh with Green Harissa and Asparagus Pesto
- Asparagus with Watercress and Brown Butter Potatoes
Avocados
« This tangy, luscious soup is an excellent make-ahead dish: Simply puree everything except the garnish, then chill.
- Spicy Avocado-Cucumber Soup
- Pumpernickel with Avocado, Charred Corn and Tomato
- Avocado, Orange and Jicama Salad
- Tuna Ceviche with Avocado and Cilantro
- Cumin-Glazed Ribs with Avocado-Pineapple Salsa
Carrots
« Dan Barber’s brilliant recipe makes braised carrots the star and lamb the accompaniment.
- Braised Carrots with Lamb
- Roasted Carrot and Cumin Puree
- Pork Chops with Quick-Pickled Carrots
- Grilled Baby Carrot Wraps with Poblano Cream
- Classic Carrot Cake with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting
Chives
« Pinch Food Design chef Bob Spiegel loves to rethink classic combinations, like this architectural take on blini and caviar.
- Mini Blini Napoleons
- Herb Salad
- Mustard-Glazed Black Cod with Fingerlings and Chive Puree
- Polenta with Chives
- Thai Chicken Stew with Potato-Chive Dumplings
Fava Beans
« Paul Kahan braises chicken in beer to make an excellent spring stew that makes great use of fava beans.
- Chicken Stew with Fava Beans and Peas
- Bruschetta with Smashed Fresh Favas
- Charred Fava Bean Salad
- Lamb Chops with Fava Beans and Potato Gnocchi
- Quinoa Salad with Grilled Scallions, Favas and Dates
Fennel
« Jeff Cerciello tosses fresh spring vegetables with a lightly tangy crème fraîche and poppy seed dressing.
- Cabbage, Cucumber and Fennel Salad with Dill
- Fennel-Garlic Pork Roast
- Chilled Fennel-Grapefruit Velouté with Lemon Olive Oil
- Salmon Steaks with Curried Fennel-Wine Sauce
- Zucchini-and-Fennel Soup
Leeks
« Leeks lend their delicious flavor to braised chicken in this elegant but easy-to-make dish.
- Vinegar-Braised Chicken with Leeks and Peas
- Stir-Fried Pork with Leeks
- Grilled Oysters with Tabasco-Leek Butter
- Buttery Leeks with Thyme
- Fusilli with Creamed Leek and Spinach
Mangoes
« Yigit Pura’s crisp-creamy French dessert combines little lime meringue kisses with basil ice cream and sweet mango sorbet.
- Mango-Basil Vacherin
- Barbecued Salmon with Green Mango Salad
- Carrot-Mango Lassi
- Squid in Tamarind Brown Butter with Green Mango
- Thai Crab-and-Green-Mango Salad
Morels
« This pea soup from chef Daniel Humm gets a topping of intensely mushroomy, supremely rich morel cream, then topped with whole morels.
- Garden Pea Soup with Morel Cream
- Roast Beef Tenderloin with Morel Cream Sauce
- Roasted Herb Chicken with Morels and Watercress Salad
- Cheese Grits with Morel Ragout
- Golden Mashed Potatoes with Morels and Baked Eggs
Peas
« When spring finally arrives, chef Mike Lata uses delicate peas and pea shoots to make this simple side dish.
- Peas and Pea Shoots with Spring Onions and Mint
- Blistered Snap Peas with Mint
- Pea Porridge with Fresh Cheese and Ham
- Cucumber and Baby Pea Salad
- Pea-and-Bacon Risotto
Pineapples
« Pineapple stars in Andrew Carmellini’s playful version of pork fried rice.
- Pork-and-Pineapple Fried Rice
- Coconut Pudding with Pineapple and Candied Cashews
- Free-Form Pineapple, Mango and Berry Tarts
- Jerk Pork Tenderloin with Pineapple Salsa
- Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Potatoes
« José Andrés says, ”If you have some potatoes, green beans and cauliflower, you have a heck of a dish that can feed an entire family.“
- Garlicky Potatoes, Green Beans and Cauliflower
- Breakfast Potato Soup
- Crispy Potato Galette with Smoked Fish and Dill Crème
- Potatoes Lyonnaise with Lemon and Chile
- Potato-and-Wild-Salmon Cakes
Rhubarb
« Grace Parisi’s flaky, sweet strawberry-rhubarb pie is classic and satisfying.
- Deep Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie
- Braised Pork Shoulder with Rhubarb and Peas
- Rhubarb-Cheese Strudel with Vanilla Sauce
- Sautéed Salmon with Rhubarb Marmalade
- Tapioca and Rhubarb Parfait
Spinach
« Mauricio Couly wraps a mix of spring spinach, fava beans, green beans and mint in his paprika-spiced empanada dough.
- Spinach-and-Green-Pea Empanadas
- Eggs Baked Over Sautéed Mushrooms and Spinach
- Grilled Polenta with Spinach and Robiola Cheese
- Lamb-and-Spinach-Stuffed Onions
- Stracciatella with Spinach
Watercress
« Steve Sicinski’s salad combines plenty of vibrant-tasting ingredients, like watercress, pomegranate and orange, so a little goes a long way.
- Beet Salad with Watercress and Fresh Pecorino
- Jicama, Citrus and Watercress Salad
- Cabbage, Watercress and Pine Nut Dumplings
- Hotel Russel Erskine Watercress Salad
- Watercress Salad with Verjus Vinaigrette