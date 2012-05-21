Spring Recipes for Seasonal Produce

Spring Fruits & Vegetables

Spring Vegetables

« This vibrant stew showcases white asparagus, fresh cranberry beans, scallions and fresh herbs.

More Spring Recipes

Back to top

Apricots

« Grilling apricots brings out their sweetness and adds a delicious smokey flavor.

More Apricot Recipes

Back to top

Artichokes

« The nutty flavor of steamed artichokes is especially delicious with a smoky, herb-flecked mayonnaise.

More Artichoke Recipes

Back to top

Asparagus

« This sauce—made with cream, ginger, garlic and chiles—is a superflavorful dressing for fresh asparagus.

More Asparagus Recipes

Back to top

Avocados

« This tangy, luscious soup is an excellent make-ahead dish: Simply puree everything except the garnish, then chill.

More Avocado Recipes

Back to top

Carrots

« Dan Barber’s brilliant recipe makes braised carrots the star and lamb the accompaniment.

More Carrot Recipes

Back to top

Chives

« Pinch Food Design chef Bob Spiegel loves to rethink classic combinations, like this architectural take on blini and caviar.

More Recipes for Chives

Back to top

Fava Beans

« Paul Kahan braises chicken in beer to make an excellent spring stew that makes great use of fava beans.

More Recipes for Fava Beans

Back to top

Fennel

« Jeff Cerciello tosses fresh spring vegetables with a lightly tangy crème fraîche and poppy seed dressing.

More Fennel Recipes

Back to top

Leeks

« Leeks lend their delicious flavor to braised chicken in this elegant but easy-to-make dish.

More Recipes for Leeks

Back to top

Mangoes

« Yigit Pura’s crisp-creamy French dessert combines little lime meringue kisses with basil ice cream and sweet mango sorbet.

More Mango Recipes

Back to top

Morels

« This pea soup from chef Daniel Humm gets a topping of intensely mushroomy, supremely rich morel cream, then topped with whole morels.

More Recipes for Morels

Back to top

Peas

« When spring finally arrives, chef Mike Lata uses delicate peas and pea shoots to make this simple side dish.

More Recipes for Peas

Back to top

Pineapples

« Pineapple stars in Andrew Carmellini’s playful version of pork fried rice.

Spring Dessert Recipes

Back to top

Potatoes

« José Andrés says, ”If you have some potatoes, green beans and cauliflower, you have a heck of a dish that can feed an entire family.“

More Potato Recipes

Back to top

Rhubarb

« Grace Parisi’s flaky, sweet strawberry-rhubarb pie is classic and satisfying.

More Rhubarb Recipes

Back to top

Spinach

« Mauricio Couly wraps a mix of spring spinach, fava beans, green beans and mint in his paprika-spiced empanada dough.

More Spinach Recipes

Back to top

Watercress

« Steve Sicinski’s salad combines plenty of vibrant-tasting ingredients, like watercress, pomegranate and orange, so a little goes a long way.

More Recipes for Watercress

Back to top