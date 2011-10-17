Spirits Sweets Winemakers News

Lettie Teague
October 17, 2011

 

The Promise of an Emerald
Tanqueray's newest gin comes in a bottle that's the color and cut of an emerald, and it carries the promise of a martini that will rate a perfect 10. Made in small batches with handpicked fresh botanicals (juniper berries, angelica), Tanqueray No. Ten ($25) easily earns its name.

Believe It or Not
With so many scotch whisky makers touting 20-, 30- and 50-year-old bottlings, it's hard to believe there's actually such a thing as scotch that's too old. But whisky expert John Hansell of the Malt Advocate contends that 18 is the ideal age for scotch.

Grape Candy
A magic word in health these days is antioxidant, and one of its sources is grape seeds. Canandaigua Brands has come out with a line of grape-seed products, like Tapestry Herbal Fudge. It's good health with a good taste ($6.50 for a 16-piece box; www.anti-oxidant.com).

Falling for Canada
Although Niagara Falls is a well-known tourist stop, another may soon be Le Clos Jordan, a nearby Niagara Peninsula winery. It's the first Canadian vineyard investment by a French company, the Burgundy-based Boisset, in partnership with Canada's Vincor.

Top 10 Reds
Favorite red wines at famous steak houses.

1. Ben Benson's, New York City:
Robert Mondavi Cabernet.

2. Brenner's Steakhouse, Houston:
Jordan Cabernet.

3. Del Frisco's, Dallas:
Stags' Leap Winery Merlot.

4. Bern's Steakhouse, Tampa:
Hogue Merlot.

5. Manny's Steakhouse, Minneapolis:
Silver Oak Cabernet.

6. Morton's of Chicago, Chicago:
Silver Oak Cabernet.

7. Ruth's Chris, New Orleans:
Kendall-Jackson Merlot.

8. Plaza III Steakhouse, Kansas City:
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Cabernet.

9. Spencer's for Steaks and Chops, Salt Lake City:
Frog's Leap Cabernet.

10. The Palm, Los Angeles:
Jordan Cabernet.

Tuscan Son
Legendary Napa Valley winemaker and spiritual Tuscan Robert Mondavi strengthens his ties to Italy with another financial commitment. Mondavi, already a partner with the Tuscan Frescobaldi clan, recently purchased a minority stake in Tenuta dell'Ornellaia, for a total Italian investment of $13.6 million.

By Lettie Teague

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up