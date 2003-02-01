Spirits - Rum Report | Coyopa Rum

Coyopa, a new rum from Barbados, comes in a bottle that might scare off some people. Every time you pick it up, it plays a tuneand the label lights up. But gimmicky packaging aside, Coyopa is a first-class spirit. Made by one of the Caribbean's foremost distilleries, R. L. Seale, the 10-year-old, oak-aged sipping rum is biscuity smooth and as sweet as brown sugar. And if importer Sidney Frank's track record is any indicationhe brought Germany's Jägermeister liqueur and France's Grey Goose vodka to the United StatesCoyopa is destined to become a classic ($50; www.coyoparum.com).
F. Paul Pacult
Coyopa, a new rum from Barbados, comes in a bottle that might scare off some people. Every time you pick it up, it plays a tuneand the label lights up. But gimmicky packaging aside, Coyopa is a first-class spirit. Made by one of the Caribbean's foremost distilleries, R. L. Seale, the 10-year-old, oak-aged sipping rum is biscuity smooth and as sweet as brown sugar. And if importer Sidney Frank's track record is any indicationhe brought Germany's Jägermeister liqueur and France's Grey Goose vodka to the United StatesCoyopa is destined to become a classic ($50; www.coyoparum.com).