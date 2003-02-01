Spirits - Rum Report | Coyopa Rum

Coyopa, a new rum from Barbados, comes in a bottle that might scare off some people. Every time you pick it up, it plays a tuneand the label lights up. But gimmicky packaging aside, Coyopa is a first-class spirit. Made by one of the Caribbean's foremost distilleries, R. L. Seale, the 10-year-old, oak-aged sipping rum is biscuity smooth and as sweet as brown sugar. And if importer Sidney Frank's track record is any indicationhe brought Germany's Jägermeister liqueur and France's Grey Goose vodka to the United StatesCoyopa is destined to become a classic ($50; www.coyoparum.com).

F. Paul Pacult