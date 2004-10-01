Spirits: Apples on Ice | Ice Ciders

Winter temperatures of -13° are nothing to celebrateunless you make ice cider, Canada's new cold-climate drink. First, ice-cider producers freeze sweet Quebec-grown apples like McIntosh and Spartan, sometimes on the tree, to concentrate their natural sugars. The pressed juice then ferments for at least six months. The cider has about 12 percent alcoholtwice the amount in some hard cidersand a clean, sweet-tart taste, with a strong apple aroma. In the past year, ice-cider sales at Quebec liquor stores have doubled, to $2.3 million, and this fall, the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheesemakers' consortium chose Pomme de Glace ice cider to pair with its cheeses at Slow Food's illustrious Salone del Gusto in Turin, Italy. Another ice cider, Neige, made by former film producer François Pouliot and his partner, Stéphanie Beaudoin, is available at many Whole Foods in the United States for about $30 a bottle. DETAILS Pomme de Glace, 450-787-3766 or pommedeglace.com; Neige, 714-553-9226 or appleicewine.com.