Every few years, a fiery flavor becomes trendy at American tables. In the mid-’80s, it was pink peppercorns, the Brazilian berries that hit the U.S. in the final years of nouvelle cuisine. In the ’90s, hot sauces got so popular that stores dedicated to them popped up. Lately, the incendiary sauce of choice has been Sriracha, the Thai condiment made with sun-ripened chiles.

Plus: