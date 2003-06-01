Spicy Chicken & Cabernet

Cabernet Franc—"the other Cabernet"—deserves to be better known, especially because it goes so well with dishes like barbecued chicken.

Food & Wine
June 01, 2003

Perfect Wine Match

The wonderful sauce for this chicken mingles mildly sweet-and-sour with spicy flavors, all of which call for a red wine with some assertiveness of its own. I'd recommend a Cabernet Franc, which is fruitier, juicier and less tannic than Cabernet Sauvignonas well as more flexible with food. (Cab Franc's hint of herbiness also works well with the tomato in the sauce.) Try the medium-bodied 1998 Olga Raffault Chinon Les Picasses ($17) from France's Loire Valley, which has all of the classic Cab Franc attributes, plus a palate-refreshing acidity. Alternatively, the 2001 Lang & Reed Cabernet Franc ($24) from Napa is a rich wine, with lively red-fruit flavors.

Richard Nalley

