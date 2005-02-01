Speedy Spanish Dishes

Janet Mendel, author of the forthcoming Food of La Mancha, is an American expat who cooks like a born-and-bred Spaniard— whether she's simmering chickpeas and spinach in a garlicky stew or adding saffron to a rustic clam soup.
Cod with Basque Wine Sauce
White Bean and Chorizo Salad with Olives
Lamb Chops Sizzled with Garlic
Sweet Spiced Chicken Breasts with Anisette
Seafood Chowder with Sherry and Serrano Ham
Smoky Chard Sauté
Chickpea and Spinach Stew
Littleneck Clam Soup with Butter Beans and Saffron
Web Exclusive! Almond Soup with Saffron and Apples