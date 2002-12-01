Speedy Sauces

These 10 speedy and versatile sauces from F&W's Grace Parisi are the key to delicious, (almost) instant meals. And a few make great gifts as well.
Coconut Curry Tomato Sauce - 35 min
Maple-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce - 25 min
Carrot-Miso Dressing - 20 min
Thai Green Curry Coconut Sauce - 25 min
Chile-Garlic Peanut Sauce - 20 min
Jalapeño-Ginger Glaze - 15 min
Spicy Ginger Stir-Fry Sauce - 15 min
Sicilian Lemon Marinade - 15 min
Tangy Ranch Dressing - 10 min
Ancho Chile Pesto with Queso Fresco - 30 min