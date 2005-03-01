Speedy Sauce Recipes

The master sauce recipes have been adapted from Get Saucy by F&W Senior Test Kitchen Associate Grace Parisi.

Master Sauce

Cumin-Scented Carrot Raita

Favorite Saucy Dish

Chicken Salad with Cumin-Scented Carrot Raita

More Saucy Ideas

Serve the raita with grilled and roasted meats and poultry, or stir it into cooked lentils, beans or grains.

Master Sauce

Wild Mushroom Ragout

Favorite Saucy Dish

Wild Mushroom Soup with Parmesan Toasts

More Saucy Ideas

The ragout can be stirred into pasta or risotto, folded into omelets, spooned onto crostini or poured over polenta.

Master Sauce

Olive-Mint Pesto

Favorite Saucy Dish

Olive-Mint Pesto Meatballs with Fettuccine

More Saucy Ideas

Stir the pesto into mixed ground meats to make meat loaf, serve it on bruschetta with shaved Parmesan cheese, stir it into soups or whisk it into vinaigrettes.

Master Sauce

Classic Crème Anglaise

Favorite Saucy Dish

Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding

More Saucy Ideas

Serve the crème anglaise as a sauce for fresh berries or poached fruit; spoon it over pound cake or chocolate cake; or use it as a base for making ice cream.

Master Sauce

Smoked Gouda Béchamel

Favorite Saucy Dish

Creamy Spinach with Smoked Gouda GratinMore Saucy Ideas



Spoon the béchamel onto toasts or steamed vegetables and broil, or stir into pasta.