Speedy Asian Menu

Behind every high-powered chef with a bold-faced name is a really talented executive chef— the one who runs the kitchen night after night after night. At the four-star restaurant Daniel, in Manhattan, the executive chef is Alex Lee, and he has made chef-owner Daniel Boulud look good for 9 years. But what does that mean, exactly? In a typical, 14-hour day, Lee manages a kitchen staff of 45, oversees the purchasing of meat, fish and produce, creates daily specials, develops menus for parties and events andduring lunch and dinner servicepitches in to slice, dice, stir and sauté wherever he's needed. "I like getting in there," he says.

On Lee's days off, preparing a meal at home might seem like it would be at the very bottom of his wish list. But, luckily for his wife and son, he adores it. "Cooking is a labor of love," he explains. "But at home I keep it quick and unfussy." That means eliminating the meticulous chopping and time-consuming sauces that are fundamental to haute cuisine. Instead, Lee's recipes, which often reflect his Chinese heritage, are simple and streamlined; consider his crab and egg drop soup with garlic and crushed red pepper, his broiled striped bass with ginger-scallion sauce, and his stir-fried fresh asparagus with lemon zest and sesame oil. You won't find any of these dishes at Daniel. But even the executive chef of a four-star restaurant knows that you don't need a staff of 45 to create a fabulous meal.