Speediest Stir-Fries

Stir-frying isn’t always fast—not when there’s too much chopping. But these tasty recipes from F&W’s Marcia Kiesel require minimal prep.

Marcia Kiesel
May 01, 2009

Stir-Fried Vegetables with Lemongrass

For this vegetarian Vietnamese stir-fry, substitute soy sauce for the more traditional fish sauce. Lemongrass, basil and coconut milk make the dish fragrant and slightly sweet.Clams with Pork and Golden Garlic

Clams with Pork and Golden Garlic

Ground pork and clams are a common combination in Chinese recipes. Sauté the two quickly with slivers of garlic, then add black-bean chile sauce to create a dish with deep, briny flavor and some heat.Vietnamese-Style Shrimp and Watercress Stir-Fry

Vietnamese-Style Shrimp and Watercress Stir-Fry

The fish sauce and peanuts in this seafood stir-fry are hallmarks of Vietnamese cooking. Ample amounts of fresh ginger and lime juice bump up the flavor of the dish.Pork-and-Tofu Stir-Fry

Pork-and-Tofu Stir-Fry

Miso-Ginger Chicken and Cabbage

Miso-Ginger Chicken and Cabbage

Thai Chicken, Zucchini and Tomato Curry

Thai Chicken, Zucchini and Tomato Curry

