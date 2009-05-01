Speediest Stir-Fries

Stir-frying isn’t always fast—not when there’s too much chopping. But these tasty recipes from F&W’s Marcia Kiesel require minimal prep.
Stir-Fried Vegetables with Lemongrass
For this vegetarian Vietnamese stir-fry, substitute soy sauce for the more traditional fish sauce. Lemongrass, basil and coconut milk make the dish fragrant and slightly sweet.
Clams with Pork and Golden Garlic
Ground pork and clams are a common combination in Chinese recipes. Sauté the two quickly with slivers of garlic, then add black-bean chile sauce to create a dish with deep, briny flavor and some heat.
Vietnamese-Style Shrimp and Watercress Stir-Fry
The fish sauce and peanuts in this seafood stir-fry are hallmarks of Vietnamese cooking. Ample amounts of fresh ginger and lime juice bump up the flavor of the dish.