Speediest Stir-Fries

More Delicious Asian Recipes:

For this vegetarian Vietnamese stir-fry, substitute soy sauce for the more traditional fish sauce. Lemongrass, basil and coconut milk make the dish fragrant and slightly sweet.

Ground pork and clams are a common combination in Chinese recipes. Sauté the two quickly with slivers of garlic, then add black-bean chile sauce to create a dish with deep, briny flavor and some heat.

The fish sauce and peanuts in this seafood stir-fry are hallmarks of Vietnamese cooking. Ample amounts of fresh ginger and lime juice bump up the flavor of the dish.