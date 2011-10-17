S p a s S w e e t s R e s t a u r a n t s N e w s

Buzz

With new restaurants, it seems size does matter. Mumtaz Paan House near London will soon hold 400, as does Asian in Paris. Manhattan's SouthWest NY accommodates 440. Thunder Grill in Washington, D.C., has space for 500. And the roomiest room of all, Thailand's Royal Dragon, seats 5,000.

All About Eva

At 93, renowned industrial designer Eva Zeisel has collaborated with the ceramists at Klein/Reid to make undulating vases that nestle gently together ($38 to $118; 718-388-9331).

Light My Fire

No room for dessert? Just breathe deeply. Candles from L'Occitane, a French beauty-products company, will infuse the air with the scents of the 12 sweets traditionally served at Provençal Christmas dinners ($14.50 each; 888-623-2880).

Mission Inn Possible

The perfect wine-country indulgence? A grapeseed body polish at Sonoma Mission Inn's new 27,000-square-foot spa, the latest stage in an ongoing $20 million renovation (800-862-4945).

Reinventing Eggnog

Jo's Candies of Torrance, California, has turned a classic holiday drink into a sensational confection, mixing white chocolate and crisped rice with eggnog ($16.95 a pound; 800-770-1946).