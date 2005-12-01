Spanish Lesson - Andy Nusser

December 01, 2005

There's always a line out the door at Manhattan's tiny Casa Mono, the Spanish-style restaurant that chef Andy Nusser (formerly at Babbo) opened in 2003 with partners Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich. Here, Nusser shares quick, creative dishes, inspired by the recipes he discovered while hanging out in Barcelona's best tapas bars.

Taste Test

Best Red Wine Vinegar
Andy Nusser's recipes often use red wine vinegar. We tasted nine supermarket brands and Heinz Gourmet was our favorite ($3 for 12 ounces).

