Spaghettini & Pinot Grigio

An Italian dream team: pasta with pesto, tomatoes and grilled cheese atop smoky eggplant, and a fresh, racy white wine.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2003

Perfect Wine Match

The Pinot Grigios of northeastern Italy are fresh, racy and straightforwardjust what you want to drink with a robust dish like this spaghettini. Fuller-bodied bottlings, like the 2002 Livio Felluga ($23) from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, are concentrated enough to stand up to the herbal tang of the pesto and the smokiness of the eggplant without sacrificing their trademark crisp, palate-clearing finish. The 2002 Tiefenbrunner ($13) from the region of Trentino-Alto Adige is a fine alternative, lighter-bodied but intensely flavored, with floral aromas that pick up the sweetness of the basil.

Richard Nalley

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up