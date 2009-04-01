Southern France’s Best Wine Values

Related Content:

Southern France Recipes Great Values from Rhône Valley Northern California: Wine Values

Coastal Chile: Wine Values South Australia: Wine Values Mediterranean Spain: Wine Values

Southern France Bottles:

2006 Les Jamelles Merlot ($10)

Originating from the vast Languedoc wine region, this Merlot is surprisingly appealing. Its violets-and-raspberries character is sweetened by an oak-vanilla note.

2005 Château Val Joanis Côtes de Luberon ($13)

Filled with licorice-edged blackberry fruit, Val Joanis’s basic bottling is a blend of Syrah and Grenache from the Luberon, east of Avignon and north of Aix-en-Provence.

2007 Jean-Luc Colombo Viognier La Violette ($14)

This Viognier calls to mind anise-scented peaches. It’s made with fruit from the Languedoc region by one of the Rhône’s most innovative négociants.

2007 Mas Carlot Clairette de Bellegarde ($15)

Nathalie Blanc-Marès and her husband, Cyril Marès, produce a range of good Provençal bottlings. Among them is this fragrant white, which uses an underrecognized local variety.

2007 Novellum Chardonnay ($11)

This full-bodied and creamy white is partly barrel-fermented, a process that helps give savory depth—and the impression of a much more expensive wine.

2007 Usseglio Panorama Red ($12)

Panorama, a floral red with a distinctive note of dusty earth, comes from one of Châteauneuf-du-Pape’s most respected small producers.

2007 Perrin Réserve Côtes du Rhône Blanc ($13)

Smoky, stony fruit characterizes this savory blend of white Rhône grape varieties. It’s made by the Perrins, one of the region’s most renowned families.

2006 Château Pesquié Terrasses ($14)

Located outside the tiny Rhône town of Mormoiron, Château Pesquié is known for substantial reds like Terrasses, which is dense with earthy raspberry notes and supple tannins.

2005 J. Vidal-Fleury Domaine Côtes du Rhône Le Pigeonnier ($14)

Round and rich, this Southern Rhône blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre has the scent of ripe black cherries and a lively, spicy finish. It’s big and boisterous, a pleasure to drink.