Southern France Wine Country Recipes and Value Wines

Alain Ducasse disciple Armand Arnal of La Chassagnette, outside Arles, created the lovely, simple Provençal recipes here. They’re terrific with both rarefied and affordable French wines.
Leek Salad with Walnuts and Tomme de Brebis
Fennel-Baked Sea Bass with Fennel Two Ways
Chicken Salad with Zucchini, Lemon and Pine Nuts
