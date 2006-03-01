Southern Food Art

The outstanding new Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, has an ever-changing exhibit of culinary art at its restaurant, where chef Amy Tornquist creates seasonal dishes with Southern and Mediterranean flavors. Just the thing to complement the Pollocks, Picassos and Mirós in the Nasher's modern-art collection.

must-see art

NOW AT THE NASHER

Two compelling exhibits at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University: "The Evolution of the Nasher Collection," with pieces by Picasso, Matisse and Rodin (through May), and "Conjuring Bearden," with Romare Bearden's mystical works exploring African American spirituality (through July). details Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr., Durham, NC; 919-684-5135 or nasher.duke.edu.