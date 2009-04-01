South Australia’s Wine Country Recipes & Value Wines

Chef David Swain of Fino, located just outside McLaren Vale in Willunga, created the seafood recipes here. All reflect the strong Mediterranean influence on Australia’s cooking.

Food & Wine
April 01, 2009

South Australia

Best Value Wines

Top Ingredients

  • Seafood

Farro Salad with Squid and Chorizo

  • Olive Oil

    • Spanish Mackerel Escabèche

  • Lamb
  • Wheat
  • Macadamia Nuts

    • Top Varietals

    Top Regions

    • Barossa Valley
    • Clare Valley
    • Eden Valley
    • Coonawarra
    • Limestone Coast
    • McLaren Vale

