South Australia’s Best Wine Values

Related Content:

South Australia Recipes Wine Values from Barossa Valley Northern California: Wine Values

Southern France: Wine Values Coastal Chile: Wine Values Mediterranean Spain: Wine Values

South Australia Bottles:

2007 Shoofly Buzz Cut White ($14)

Ben Riggs, one of the rising stars of Australian wine, fashions this tangy, lemon-scented blend from a variety of white grapes: Viognier, Riesling, Chardonnay, Verdelho and Sémillon.

2008 Woop Woop Verdelho V ($14)

In Australian slang, woop woop means “out in the middle of nowhere.” For this minerally white, that means grapes from Australia’s far-southern Limestone Coast region.

2007 Strong Arms Shiraz ($10)

Produced by importer (and F&W contributing editor) Dan Philips, this lush, purple- hued Shiraz reveals surprising floral notes in its aroma.

2006 Barossa Valley Estate E Minor Shiraz ($13)

Barossa Valley Estate produces one of Australia’s iconic reds, the powerful E&E Black Pepper Shiraz, as well as this espresso-scented bottling.

2006 The Gatekeeper Shiraz ($13)

Winemaker Simon Hackett ages this minty, plummy red without using any new oak, keeping its flavors clear and direct.

2006 Elderton E Series Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)

This cassis-scented blend from Barossa is impressive, with more grace and elegance than most comparable Australian reds.