South Australia’s Best Wine Values

South Australia makes great affordable Shiraz, no question. But it’s also a source for succulent Chardonnays and spicy Rhône-style whites, as well as firm Cabernet-based reds.
South Australia Bottles:
2007 Shoofly Buzz Cut White ($14)
Ben Riggs, one of the rising stars of Australian wine, fashions this tangy, lemon-scented blend from a variety of white grapes: Viognier, Riesling, Chardonnay, Verdelho and Sémillon.
2008 Woop Woop Verdelho V ($14)
In Australian slang, woop woop means “out in the middle of nowhere.” For this minerally white, that means grapes from Australia’s far-southern Limestone Coast region.
2007 Strong Arms Shiraz ($10)
Produced by importer (and F&W contributing editor) Dan Philips, this lush, purple- hued Shiraz reveals surprising floral notes in its aroma.
2006 Barossa Valley Estate E Minor Shiraz ($13)
Barossa Valley Estate produces one of Australia’s iconic reds, the powerful E&E Black Pepper Shiraz, as well as this espresso-scented bottling.
2006 The Gatekeeper Shiraz ($13)
Winemaker Simon Hackett ages this minty, plummy red without using any new oak, keeping its flavors clear and direct.
2006 Elderton E Series Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)
This cassis-scented blend from Barossa is impressive, with more grace and elegance than most comparable Australian reds.