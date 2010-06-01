South African Wineries Doing Good

Its Southern Right brand is named for the species of whale that frequents Walker Bay. The winery donates some profits from each bottle to whale conservation.

Wine to Try: Minerally 2009 Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc ($19)

Sauvignon Blanc Pairings

The winery's annual wine auction supports a number of local charities and raised $500,000 last year. Among the charities is mothers2mothers, which helps impoverished mothers with HIV/AIDS.

Wine to Try: Tobacco-scented 2008 The Winemaster's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($11)

Cabernet Sauvignon Pairings

Indaba

One of the most widely distributed South African brands in the U.S., Indaba gives a yearly scholarship to disadvantaged students in Stellenbosch University's viticulture and enology program.

Wine to Try: Crisp 2009 Indaba Chenin Blanc ($10)

15 Rules for Great Wine and Food Pairings

Worthwhile Wine Company

Among the various charities Worthwhile supports is Isipho, which supplies aid to the remote Zulu community of Nzinga.

Wine to Try: Peppery 2009 Vrede en Lust Malbec ($20)

Malbec Pairings

Video: Ray Isle on Sauvignon Blanc

More Wine Tips:

South Africa Wines: Why to Buy Wine-Centric South Africa Travel Tips World Cup Wine Party