Sources: Ham, Bacon and Sausages

Bacon: Straight from the Smokehouse
Flying Pigs Farm Heritage Bacon
This bacon, produced from heritage pigs, is succulent but not greasy. 518-854-3844 or flyingpigsfarm.com.
Nueske’s Smoked Bacon
The Nueske family has made this peppery bacon in Wisconsin since 1933. 800-82172-2266 or nueskes.com.
Ham: Mail-Order Finds
Karl Ehmer’s Old Country Ham
Karl Ehmer’s hams are juicy, salty and subtly smoky. 800-487-5275 or karlehmer.com.
Snake River Farms Kurobuta Ham
The Idaho company cures the well-marbled meat from Kurobuta (a.k.a. Japanese black) pigs. snakeriverfarms.com.
Sausages: Top Links
Edwards Smoked Sausages
This Virginia-based company’s line of hickory-smoked sausages is a standout. 800-222-4267
Niman Ranch Cranberry-Orange Sausage
Niman Ranch produces innovative sausages, like this delicious fruit-accented one. nimanranch.com.