Sources: Ham, Bacon and Sausages

Bacon: Straight from the Smokehouse

Flying Pigs Farm Heritage Bacon

This bacon, produced from heritage pigs, is succulent but not greasy. 518-854-3844 or flyingpigsfarm.com.

Nueske’s Smoked Bacon

The Nueske family has made this peppery bacon in Wisconsin since 1933. 800-82172-2266 or nueskes.com.

Ham: Mail-Order Finds

Karl Ehmer’s Old Country Ham

Karl Ehmer’s hams are juicy, salty and subtly smoky. 800-487-5275 or karlehmer.com.

Snake River Farms Kurobuta Ham

The Idaho company cures the well-marbled meat from Kurobuta (a.k.a. Japanese black) pigs. snakeriverfarms.com.

Sausages: Top Links

Edwards Smoked Sausages

This Virginia-based company’s line of hickory-smoked sausages is a standout. 800-222-4267

Niman Ranch Cranberry-Orange Sausage

Niman Ranch produces innovative sausages, like this delicious fruit-accented one. nimanranch.com.