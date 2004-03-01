Source: Mexican Flavor | Melissa Guerra

"I grew up in Texas, but I felt like I was growing up in Mexico," says Melissa Guerra, a cookbook author and TV chef who was born in the border town of McAllen in the southernmost part of the state. It helps explain why her eponymous company with its catalog and Web siteis such an impressive new source of authentic Mexican ingredients. She sells everything from molcajetes, traditional mortars and pestles made from lava rock ($25), and tortilleras, for pressing homemade tortillas ($20), to spicy chorizo (1 1/2 lbs for $20) to seeds for growing cilantro, epazote and jalapeños ($10). The catalog also includes some of Guerra's favorite simple recipes, like cilantro tortillas and agua de jamaica (hibiscus-flower tea), and cooking tips, such as the best way to render, or soften, dried chiles. Guerra isn't the only food professional in her familyher brother is a rancher who raises cattle and specializes in Mexican cuts of meat (877-875-2665 or www.melissaguerra.com).

