The Sour Patch Kids Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Float Will Debut This November

Launched in 1985 during the height of the Cabbage Patch Kids craze, Sour Patch Kids candy resonates with many of us who grew up in the '80s and '90s as a kind of modern candy classic. Now, America's top-selling sour candy brand is looking to cement its classic status by partaking in another major U.S. tradition: Sour Patch Kids are getting their own Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float.

The 91st annual parade, set to happen the morning of Thursday, November 23 (aka Thanksgiving… duh), will mark the Sour Patch Kids' first appearance at the event, which Macy's explains is actually nearly two years in the making. As for the float itself, the candy brand boasts that it will be "almost three-stories high and more than 32 feet long." Dubbed "Parade Day Mischief," it "will portray Sour Patch Kids characters doing what they do best – causing shenanigans as they take over a replica of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade." The brand also promises "a surprise musical guest star" who will be on board for the entire parade route. How can you not be genuinely intrigued?!

"We're beyond excited to make our mark on history this Thanksgiving with the unveiling of our first-ever Sour Patch Kids float, joining the ranks of some of pop culture's most memorable brands," Katie Williams, senior director of marketing, North America Confections, said in a statement. "It's been an amazing experience so far watching the Macy's design team bring our playful spirit to life, and putting our own 'Sour. Sweet. Gone.' twist on this wonderful holiday tradition."

For those of you who doubt that Sour Patch Kids are worthy of their own Macy's float, you might be surprised to hear the results of data recently compiled by CandyStore.com. The company looked at ten years of sales to determine the top-selling Halloween candy in each state, and Sour Patch Kids were the most popular choice in five states: Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska and New York.