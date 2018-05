Small, juicy, ruby-red sour cherries are excellent for baking because, unlike sweet cherries, they retain their shape as they cook. When fresh sour cherries are available in summer, Marc Meyer, the chef-owner of Five Points, Cookshop and Provence in New York City, picks them up at the Greenmarket and—after roasting them with sugar and lemon—bakes them into delectable puff pastry turnovers.