Soufflé & Sauvignon Blanc

Loire wines can be pricey, but the Sauvignon Blancs from the little-known Quincy Appellation are great buys—and great partners to a tasty goat-cheese soufflé.
Perfect Wine Match
Some of the finest goat cheeses in the world come from the Loire Valley in Franceand so do some of the best Sauvignon Blancs. Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé, the most famous of these Loire wines, can be expensive, but lesser-known Loire wines such as Quincy and Menetou-Salon can be just as interesting and offer better value. The 2001 Domaine Mardon Cuvée Très Vieilles Vignes Quincy ($15), made from 80-year-old vines, has a stony quality that's a perfect foil to the mineral flavor of the goat cheese in the soufflé here. And the upright fruit in the 2001 Roger Champault Clos de la Cure Menetou Salon ($15) accentuates the soufflé's creaminess.
Jamal Rayyis