Soufflé & Sauvignon Blanc

Loire wines can be pricey, but the Sauvignon Blancs from the little-known Quincy Appellation are great buys—and great partners to a tasty goat-cheese soufflé.

Food & Wine
March 01, 2003

Perfect Wine Match

Some of the finest goat cheeses in the world come from the Loire Valley in Franceand so do some of the best Sauvignon Blancs. Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé, the most famous of these Loire wines, can be expensive, but lesser-known Loire wines such as Quincy and Menetou-Salon can be just as interesting and offer better value. The 2001 Domaine Mardon Cuvée Très Vieilles Vignes Quincy ($15), made from 80-year-old vines, has a stony quality that's a perfect foil to the mineral flavor of the goat cheese in the soufflé here. And the upright fruit in the 2001 Roger Champault Clos de la Cure Menetou Salon ($15) accentuates the soufflé's creaminess.

Jamal Rayyis

