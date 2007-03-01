Sophisticated Sweets

Ratha Tep
March 01, 2007

Pastry Chefs’ New Ventures

Airy Macaroons

New Mad Mac macaroons from former Fauchon pastry chef Florian Bellanger are wonderfully airy (from $4; madmacnyc.com).

Poppy-Seed Petits Fours

Pierre Reboul, the pastry chef at Kurt Gutenbrunner’s New York City-based mini restaurant empire (Wallsé, Café Sabarsky, Blaue Gans), has created sweets like eccentric, delicious poppy-seed petits fours ($8; wallse.com).

Chocolate with Pâte de Fruit

Tumbador Chocolate, by one-time Daniel pastry chef Jean François Bonnet, features chocolate bars filled with pâte de fruit ($3; temperchocolates.com).

