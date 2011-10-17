S o m m e l i e r s H o n o r s G l a s s w a r e N e w s

Bulgari Barware

The Home Designs collection from Bulgari includes the sleek "Tondo" line of frosted crystal barware. Two of any of three glasses--whiskey, water and long drink--cost $150 (800-BULGARI).

Plaudits for Parker

Contributing F&W editor and all-around wine genius Robert M. Parker, Jr., was recently recognized by the French government for his achievements in the world of wine: he received the coveted Legion of Honor from President Chirac himself.

News

Now it's as easy to send a bottle of rosé as it is to send a dozen roses--not to mention a lot less clichéd--thanks to SendWine.com, an FTD-style service that ships wine, gift wrapped, almost anywhere in the States ($40 to $750; 87-SEND-WINE).

Buzz

The Seventies seem to have returned in music, fashion--and wine. Wine coolers, those shag-era staples, are making a more sophisticated comeback as "fruit wines." They include Gallo's Wild Vines, Sutter Home's Portico and Arbor Mist's two new flavors.

Courting Sommeliers

The Court of Master Sommeliers is offering courses this summer and fall at various locations for those interested in learning about professional wine service--and earning a diploma. For more info, call 707-255-7667.

Brides Banned in Sonoma?

While happy couples are still getting hitched in California wine country, it may soon be impossible in Sonoma County. Its planning board wants to limit the events taking place at wineries there--notably weddings.