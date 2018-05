The country’s fourth-largest wine producer, New York state is home to two premier wine regions. The cool Finger Lakes produce very good aromatic whites, particularly Rieslings, like the complex 2006 Fox Run Dry Riesling ($15). Long Island focuses more on Bordeaux varietals, especially Merlot and Cabernet Franc; among its top wines is the dark cherry-rich 2001 Lenz Estate Merlot ($23).

Additional research by Megan Krigbaum