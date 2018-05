Most of Idaho’s vineyards are in the southwest corner of the state, near the Snake River (in fact, Snake River is Idaho’s first approved AVA, or American Viticultural Area). The majority of the grapes planted here are white, but some of the best bottlings are red—like the spicy 2004 Koenig Vineyards Syrah Three Vineyards Cuvée ($20).

Additional research by Megan Krigbaum