Arizona wine has been getting attention lately thanks to new grape growers like Maynard Keenan, from the rock group Tool, and Dick Erath, the Oregon Pinot pioneer. But local producers, mostly in the southeast corner of the state, have been making credible wine for years. Try the silky 2006 Callaghan Buena Suerte ($25), a Bordeaux-style blend.

Additional research by Megan Krigbaum