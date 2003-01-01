Snack Trend | Energy Bar Taste Test

Of the 27 different energy bars we tested here at F&W, it's no accident that our favorites taste more like dessert than like health food. But at least they're packed with nutrients.
Monica F. Forrestall
|Pria Chocolate Peanut Crunch
Staff comment: "Tastes like a peanut-butter cup."
|Kashi Go Lean Honey-Vanilla-Yogurt
Staff comment: "Love the chewiness."
|Luna Nutz Over Chocolate
Staff comment: "The crispy rice bits give it texture."
|Zone Perfect Chocolate Mint
Staff comment: "The mint flavor is refreshing."
|Balance Outdoor Honey Almond
Staff comment: "Appealing apricot taste."
|Clif Crunchy Peanut Butter
Staff comment: "Very satisfying, and not overly sweet."