Smith's Wine Cellar Tips

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Maintain correct cellar temperature. The ideal is 53 degrees Fahrenheit.
* Place a small table in your cellar. It's a handy spot for placing bottles upright so that the sediment settles. Do this two to three days before serving a wine.
* Allocate bins for everyday red wines. Collectors who are just starting out often find they forget to set aside space for the wines they drink everyday.
* Buy a small office-style refrigerator. Place it somewhere outside the cellar (your garage or a closet, perhaps) and fill it with a case of house white wine or Champagne.
* Save empty bottles of special wines. I've always kept bottles of my favorite wines, signed by my friends with the dates we opened them. Spread these around your cellar for some wonderful memories.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up