Smith's Wine Cellar Tips

Maintain correct cellar temperature. The ideal is 53 degrees Fahrenheit.

* Place a small table in your cellar. It's a handy spot for placing bottles upright so that the sediment settles. Do this two to three days before serving a wine.

* Allocate bins for everyday red wines. Collectors who are just starting out often find they forget to set aside space for the wines they drink everyday.

* Buy a small office-style refrigerator. Place it somewhere outside the cellar (your garage or a closet, perhaps) and fill it with a case of house white wine or Champagne.

* Save empty bottles of special wines. I've always kept bottles of my favorite wines, signed by my friends with the dates we opened them. Spread these around your cellar for some wonderful memories.